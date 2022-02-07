38-year-old mowed down in Haryana’s Kaithal district
KARNAL A speeding car crushed a 38-year-old man to death near Dhand village, Kaithal, on Sunday. The victim, Parwana Singh, is a resident of Jadhola village of Kaithal. Parwana was crossing a road after attending a marriage function when the SUV mowed him down and also hit a car parked on the roadside. Parwana was rushed to LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra, but was declared dead on arrival. The driver of the SUV fled the spot. A case has been registered under sections of the IPC and the body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem.
More short stories from Haryana:
Soon, apply for assistance from the CM Relief Fund online
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the financial assistance scheme from the chief minister’s relief fund will be brought online soon through the Antyodaya Saral Portal. With this scheme going online, he said, needy persons will be able to apply with the necessary documents at the nearest CSC or Antyodaya Saral Kendras.
Khattar pays tribute to Mangeshkar
Gender-test racket busted in Kurukshetra