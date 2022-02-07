38-year-old mowed down in Haryana’s Kaithal district

KARNAL A speeding car crushed a 38-year-old man to death near Dhand village, Kaithal, on Sunday. The victim, Parwana Singh, is a resident of Jadhola village of Kaithal. Parwana was crossing a road after attending a marriage function when the SUV mowed him down and also hit a car parked on the roadside. Parwana was rushed to LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra, but was declared dead on arrival. The driver of the SUV fled the spot. A case has been registered under sections of the IPC and the body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem.

More short stories from Haryana:

Soon, apply for assistance from the CM Relief Fund online

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the financial assistance scheme from the chief minister’s relief fund will be brought online soon through the Antyodaya Saral Portal. With this scheme going online, he said, needy persons will be able to apply with the necessary documents at the nearest CSC or Antyodaya Saral Kendras.

Khattar pays tribute to Mangeshkar

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday. “The death of the singing queen Lata Mangeshkar is an irreparable loss to the world of music and the nation. As long as Indian music entertains people, her voice will also be heard,” Khattar, who postponed his two-day visit to Rohtak, said.

Gender-test racket busted in Kurukshetra

KARNAL A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted at a private hospital at Kurukshetra on Sunday. The officials also recovered ₹34,000 from the accused, Babita, which had been paid by a decoy customer. Babita was arrested, but the owner of the hospital, Dr Rachna Jain, is on the run. On the complaint of nodal officer Dr Gaurav Bansal, police have booked Dr Rachna Jain and Babita under sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.