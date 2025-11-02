₹3-crore gaming app scam busted in Mohali, three held

The Mohali police cyber crime wing has dismantled a major online gaming app fraud ring operating from a rented residence in Sunny Enclave, exposing a sophisticated, cross-state racket that duped victims of nearly ₹3 crore across India. During the raid, police recovered 20 mobile phones, three laptops, 41 ATM cards, and nine cheque books from a rented flat in Sunny Enclave. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Akshay Kumar, a resident of DC Colony, Sirsa, Haryana, and Vishesh and Chetan, both residents of Patan, Gujarat. Notably, all three are graduates, with one holding a BBA degree, yet none possess a formal educational background in computers.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, a police team successfully raided the rented premises and apprehended the trio.

During the raid, police recovered 20 mobile phones, three laptops, 41 ATM cards, and nine cheque books from different banks. Initial findings revealed that the gang used servers based in Dubai to carry out the fraudulent activities.

Trio enticed people with promising returns: Cops

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans explained the deceptive scheme, stating that the accused utilised a gaming application to entice users with promising returns and fake rewards. “Once victims transferred money, the accused routed the funds through multiple bank accounts to conceal the trail,” he said. Police have acted promptly to freeze all bank accounts linked to the suspects and are currently verifying other associated transactions and links.

Hans said, “We always appeal that don’t fall in such traps. People must stay vigilant and never share personal or financial information with unknown callers or online platforms.”

He urged residents to immediately report any suspicious online activity or fraud attempts to the cyber helpline 1930 or the nearest police station. Police said further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket.

A case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 of the IT Act has been registered against the trio.