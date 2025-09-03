4 booked for 53-lakh land fraud in Srinagar

The Crime Branch Kashmir has registered an FIR against four persons in ₹53 lakh land fraud case in Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday. The Crime Branch Kashmir has registered an FIR against four persons in ₹ 53 lakh land fraud case in Srinagar, officials said on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir registered the FIR following a written complaint, alleging serious financial and property fraud in a land transaction.

“As per the complaint, land brokers namely Tariq Ahmad Hajam and Ghulam Hassan Mir, residents of Barthana Srinagar, in criminal nexus with Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir of Barthana Srinagar, deceitfully grabbed an amount of ₹53 lakh from the complainant under the guise of facilitating a land deal. Upon receipt of the complaint, a probe was initiated at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir),” a spokesperson of CBK said.

During the course of investigation, it was prima facie substantiated that the accused persons, in connivance with revenue officers and officials, “manipulated documents and processes unlawfully in order to grab the money and land of the complainant.”

“The criminal acts committed by the following four accused individuals prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC. Accordingly, cognizance was taken and a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the conspiracy and the involvement of public servants.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch Kashmir has also registered an FIR against two persons for cheating and criminal conspiracy over fake promises of work contracts in defence sector.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir registered the case against Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar, following a joint complaint alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“As per the complainant,, the accused falsely posed as influential individuals capable of securing contracts in NHPC and the Defence sector. They allegedly induced the victims to pay substantial sums of money based on these fraudulent claims. However, no contracts materialized, clearly pointing to deception and fraud,” the spokesperson said.

A preliminary enquiry was ordered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing in 2023.

“During the course of the enquiry, it was prima facie established that the accused had cheated the complainants through impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation,” the statement said.

The spokesperson said that the actions of Kumail Ansari and Yetsen Kumar prima facie constitute offences punishable under Sections 419, 420, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Consequently, a formal FIR has been registered at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, and further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson said.