4 booked for soaking wheat bags in FCI godown in Haryana

The Haryana chief minister’s squad raided a Food Corporation Of India (FCI) godown being managed by HAFED in Sonepat’s Mahra village on Sunday and caught three security guards sprinkling water on wheat bags to increase their weight. The guards – Bijender Kumar, Dalbir and Bal Kishan – said food inspector Devender Singh Dhull had asked them to soak the wheat bags. Investigation officer Anil Kumar of Moohana police sation said the four accused had been booked under Section 269 ( Negligent act likely to spread infection) of the IPC. HTC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaithal to get ₹900 crore medical college

Karnal The detailed project report for a ₹900 crore medical college in Kaithal has been approved and construction will begin next month, MLA Leela Ram Gurjar said on Sunday. He said the foundation stone will be laid by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and that the medical college was a long pending demand of the people of Kaithal district as they had to travel to Patiala, Chandigarh and Rohtak for treatment. HTC

Haryana guv calls on social organisation to help divyang people

Chandigarh Observing that 75% of differently abled (divyang) persons live in rural areas, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya called upon social organisations to reach out to them. Dattatraya, who presented artificial limbs to around 1,200 differently abled people in Faridabad, said the government had started different programmes for the rehabilitation of divyang people.The artificial limb distribution was organised under the joint aegis of Maheshwari Seva Trust (Regd) Faridabad, district red cross society, district social welfare department and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}