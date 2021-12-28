4 days after blast, alternative routes to Ludhiana court complex sealed

Ludhiana Four days after a bomb blast exposed the lax security at the district court, alternative routes to the complex and other sensitive establishments were sealed on Monday.

The passage and the main door of regional transport office (RTO), which led to the district court complex has been locked, while the door which was primarily used to present persons facing trial under Sections 107 (which pertains to the powers vested with an executive magistrate who may order detaining a person, he thinks, could commit a breach of peace or disturb the public tranquillity), and 151 (prevention of commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was bricked up.

A notice has been pasted on the wall redirecting litigants to appear from the main door of the police commissioner’s office.The door leading from the district excise and taxation department towards the district court complex has also been sealed. It was primarily used by excise and taxation lawyers. People were only allowed to enter the district complex from the main door of the deputy commissioner’s office where a door frame metal detector has been installed.

Visitors perplexed

Locals visiting the RTO were perplexed on finding the doors locked, while some chose to return, others could be seen enquiring whether the office was open from parking staff, and the cops deputed at the court complex.

A local, Gaurav Sharma of Haibowal, who was visiting the transport office, said, “I always use the passage, which has been locked. Initially, I thought that the office was closed, but when I asked around, I learnt that all alternative accesses to the complex have been sealed, and people will only be allowed to enter after a thorough frisking.”

Vendors disgruntled

Vendors say the heightened security has affected their business. “Many entry points have been completely sealed, which has led to a decrease in footfall at our usual spots. The authorities are not allowing us to enter the premises,” said a tea vendor at the Mini- Secretariat.