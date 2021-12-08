Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 deaths, 132 Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir; highest number of active infections in Srinagar dist

Jammu and Kashmir reported 132 fresh Covid cases and four deaths on Tuesday; Srinagar district has highest number of active cases at 531 followed by Baramulla and Reasi districts
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample for testing at the Jammu bus stand, in Jammu on Tuesday. The overall Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 3,38,047 and the death toll has reached 4,487. Srinagar district has highest number of active cases. (ANI)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 132 fresh Covid-19 infections and four deaths on Tuesday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 103 cases were reported in Kashmir valley and while the Jammu division saw 29 infections. Two deaths were reported each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Kashmir reported the highest 32 cases in summer capital Srinagar followed by 25 cases in Budgam and 19 in Baramulla district. As many as 16 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 531 followed by Baramulla and Reasi districts with 272 and 205 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 188 with active positive cases reaching 1,601.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 58,040 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.703 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,31,959 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.19%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,38,047 and the death toll has reached 4,487.

The officials said that 47,917 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,153 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 870 deaths.

JK Covid tracker

Total cases: 3,38,047

Total recovered patients: 3,31,959

Total Deaths: 4,487

Active cases: 1,601

