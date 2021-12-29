4 held with 375kg poppy husk in Kapurthala

Four people were caught smuggling 375kg poppy husk into the state on Tuesday.

The accused – Piara Lal, Surinder, Jasbir Singh Kala and Didar Singh, all residents of Kapurthala – had concealed the contraband in a special compartment in their truck, which was stopped at a check post on the Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi Road.

The accused were bringing the consignment from Madhya Pradesh. Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the secret compartment could easily pass off as the floor of an ordinary truck, and 350 sacks of basmati rice had been stacked on it.

“We found 25 sacks (15kg each ) of poppy husks in the compartment. This is the third big haul seized in the last month. We have been checking vehicles, especially those coming from Jammu and Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Man held with 110g heroin

In a second case, the prime accused in the 52-kg heroin seizure by the Jammu and Kashmir Police was arrested with 100g heroin. The 52 kg heroin consignment had been intercepted on November 24. The accused, Happy of Mehtabgarh village, has confessed to his crime and revealed his links with the cross-border smugglers.