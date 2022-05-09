Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 held with in Faridkot with narcotics, arms
chandigarh news

4 held with in Faridkot with narcotics, arms

Faridkot district police have recovered 1 kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin after arresting four criminals. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession
The Faridkot police said the accused were held after a brief encounter on Saturday evening when they were allegedly going to extort money from a businessman in Kotkapura town.
Published on May 09, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

The Faridkot district police have recovered 1 kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin after arresting four criminals.

The accused were identified as a hardened criminal Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and his associates Sewak Singh, Sukhchain Singh and Sukhmandar Singh.

The police also recovered four sophisticated .32 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The police said the accused were held after a brief encounter on Saturday evening when they were allegedly going to extort money from a businessman in Kotkapura town.

Faridkot IGP PK Yadav said on Sunday that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had political patronage and worked for an ex-MLA from Malwa in a land-grabbing case.

He said the details of the politicians would be revealed later.

The IGP said the accused were already facing charges of murders, NDPS, Arms Act and other crimes.

