4 held with in Faridkot with narcotics, arms

The Faridkot district police have recovered 1 kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin after arresting four criminals.

The accused were identified as a hardened criminal Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and his associates Sewak Singh, Sukhchain Singh and Sukhmandar Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police also recovered four sophisticated .32 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The police said the accused were held after a brief encounter on Saturday evening when they were allegedly going to extort money from a businessman in Kotkapura town.

Faridkot IGP PK Yadav said on Sunday that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had political patronage and worked for an ex-MLA from Malwa in a land-grabbing case.

He said the details of the politicians would be revealed later.

The IGP said the accused were already facing charges of murders, NDPS, Arms Act and other crimes.