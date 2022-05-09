4 held with in Faridkot with narcotics, arms
The Faridkot district police have recovered 1 kg of narcotics suspected to be heroin after arresting four criminals.
The accused were identified as a hardened criminal Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and his associates Sewak Singh, Sukhchain Singh and Sukhmandar Singh.
The police also recovered four sophisticated .32 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.
The police said the accused were held after a brief encounter on Saturday evening when they were allegedly going to extort money from a businessman in Kotkapura town.
Faridkot IGP PK Yadav said on Sunday that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had political patronage and worked for an ex-MLA from Malwa in a land-grabbing case.
He said the details of the politicians would be revealed later.
The IGP said the accused were already facing charges of murders, NDPS, Arms Act and other crimes.
-
Harish Rawat’s son criticises leaders for failing youth. Says his father included
Rudrapur: the son of Congress leader Harish Rawat, Anand Rawat, has targeted political leaders, including his father, for failing to address issues related to youth in the state. In a Facebook post, Anand Rawat said leaders in the state are only busy posting birthday wishes, greetings and condolence messages. Anand Rawat said his father was troubled with his thoughts and perhaps, he has always listened to him from the point of view of a political leader.
-
Mahendra Raj, the man behind Pragati Maidan, passes away at 97
Structural engineer Mahendra Raj, known for some of the most iconic buildings in the country, including the Hall of Nations in Pragati Maidan in Delhi and Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad, besides many other architectural marvels, passed away on Sunday morning in the national capital. The 97-year-old's last rites were performed in the Lodhi Road crematorium on Sunday evening. Raj worked on more than 250 projects in a career that spanned more than six decades.
-
Ukraine crisis: Amritsar traders seek government help
Upset over the impact of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on the economy and trade, Amritsar-based traders on Sunday sought help from the government to overcome their losses. The annual general house meeting of the Amritsar Distributors Association was held here, where their president Anil Kapoor and chairman Hira Lal Gambhir demanded interest-free financial assistance to the businessmen in this financial crisis.
-
Soon, drive to regulate movement of e-rickshaws in Lucknow
Lucknow To prevent haphazardly parked e-rickshaws from blocking roads and causing traffic snarls, the district administration, department of transport, traffic police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation will regulate their movement, deciding their routes and parking stands. An LMC official said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary to decongest busy roads at the earliest.”
-
Guv Malik: Country heading towards destruction
MEERUT Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik said on Sunday that the country was heading towards destruction. Malik visited Muzaffarnagar where he was felicitated at different places in Baghra and Mansoorpur. He belongs to Hisawda village of Baghpat district. He further said that there were no discussions on inflation and unemployment. Youths were wandering on the roads without jobs but no one was discussing these issues. Instead, fake and irrelevant issues were being discussed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics