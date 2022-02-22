4 Kashmiri youths reported missing from their homes in last 2 weeks

In the past two weeks, four youths from Kashmir have gone missing from their homes, including the son of a policeman who recently cleared his board examinations.

The relatives of these missing teenagers have lodged police complaints and sought help from locals to trace the teenagers. However, they haven’t been found yet.

Mohammad Yasin, 18, has been missing from his home at Chakloo village since February 16. Also, Muzamil Shiekh from Rafiabad and 15-year-old Yasir Mushtaq from Budgam have also been reported missing.

In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Kaiser Dar of Tujan village has been missing for over two weeks. He is the son of a police constable and recently scored 88% in his board examinations.

Another youth, Manzoor Ahmad from Hajin, was traced through by police through technical surveillance within 48 hours of his family lodging a complaint.

“We are worried. He is an innocent child. For God’s sake return him to us. Let him free, wherever he is. Our whole family is in shock. His mother wants him back,” pleads mother of Yasir Mushtaq, who went missing last Sunday, through a video posted on social media. Mushtaq also cleared matriculation examination just last week.

A senior police officer said that in some cases, there is a possibility that the missing youth might have joined militant ranks. “However, many times the young boys leave their houses due to minor issues or quarrels with their parents. They are being traced quickly. Every missing case can’t be connected to militancy,” the officer said.

Officials keeping close watch on the militant activities in Kashmir say that they have reports of about one dozen youths who went missing from their homes in last two months. “Many of them might have joined militant ranks,” an officer said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, didn’t respond to queries about the missing youths.