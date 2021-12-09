Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 killed, 7 hurt as truck rams into SUV in Patiala

The incident took place when 11 persons, including six children, were coming back in an SUV after attending a wedding at Bakhopir village of Sangrur district
Investigation officer Gurcharan Singh said during preliminary investigation, it came to fore that a truck rammed into the SUV while overtaking another vehicle.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Patiala

Four persons died while seven were injured in a road accident near new Nabha jail on the Bhiwanigarh-Nabha road on Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified Abhijot Singh (7), his mother Sona Kaur, and Jaspal Kaur (32), all residents of Mundkhera village, and Soma Singh of Madhomajra village in Samana city.

The incident took place when 11 persons, including six children, were coming back in an SUV after attending a wedding at Bakhopir village of Sangrur district.

Investigation officer Gurcharan Singh said during preliminary investigation, it came to fore that a truck rammed into the SUV while overtaking another vehicle.

“The impact of the collision was so intense that it took an hour for the police and locals to rescue SUV-borne people out the vehicle,” he said.

Abhijot and Soma Singh died on the spot while Sona succumbed to injuries at government Rajindra hospital. Jaspal kaur was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she died during treatment.

Police said accused truck driver managed to flee from the spot along with his vehicle

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

