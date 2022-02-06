4 lakh litres of ‘lahan’ recovered on banks of Sutlej in Ferozepur

BATHINDA: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturers, Ferozepur police have recovered 4.15 lakh litres lahan (raw material used to prepare illicit liquor) from several villages on the banks of Sutlej.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Narinder Bhargav said more 200 personnel of the district police, excise, army and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were engaged in the operation that lasted over 10 hours till Friday evening.

He said the huge cache was stored in the plastic sheets in the marshy zone in Mehmud Wala, Mannu Machhi, Alike, Bhupewala and other villages.

Two FIRs under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act were registered in the matter at Makhu and Sadar police stations.

The SSP said the process to identify the culprits and arrest them is underway.

Bhargav said following a tip-off the operation was planned in which several boats of the army and the SDRF were used to reach the isolated spots near the zero line of the Pakistan border.

“Tracks between the Pakistan border and the Sutlej were found being used by criminals to brew illicit liquor. Floodplains and small islands in the river areas along the international border have restricted access. Our teams are working to unearth more such activities,” he added.