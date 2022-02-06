Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 lakh litres of ‘lahan’ recovered on banks of Sutlej in Ferozepur
chandigarh news

4 lakh litres of ‘lahan’ recovered on banks of Sutlej in Ferozepur

Ferozepur police have recovered 4.15 lakh litres lahan (raw material used to prepare illicit liquor) from several villages on the banks of Sutlej
Officials with recovered lahan on the banks of Sutlej in Ferozepur district . (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BATHINDA: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturers, Ferozepur police have recovered 4.15 lakh litres lahan (raw material used to prepare illicit liquor) from several villages on the banks of Sutlej.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Narinder Bhargav said more 200 personnel of the district police, excise, army and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were engaged in the operation that lasted over 10 hours till Friday evening.

He said the huge cache was stored in the plastic sheets in the marshy zone in Mehmud Wala, Mannu Machhi, Alike, Bhupewala and other villages.

Two FIRs under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act were registered in the matter at Makhu and Sadar police stations.

The SSP said the process to identify the culprits and arrest them is underway.

Bhargav said following a tip-off the operation was planned in which several boats of the army and the SDRF were used to reach the isolated spots near the zero line of the Pakistan border.

RELATED STORIES

“Tracks between the Pakistan border and the Sutlej were found being used by criminals to brew illicit liquor. Floodplains and small islands in the river areas along the international border have restricted access. Our teams are working to unearth more such activities,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP