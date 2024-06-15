 4 Ludhiana residents among 9 held for running betting racket - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
4 Ludhiana residents among 9 held for running betting racket

ByAgencies, Ujjain
Jun 15, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Police in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh arrest 9 persons in a ₹14.58 crore betting racket involving T20 Cricket World Cup and online games. More arrests expected.

The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain busted a betting racket by arresting nine persons and recovering 14.58 crore during raids in different parts of the city, an official said on Friday.

Members of international gang of bookies who were arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Friday. (PTI)
Members of international gang of bookies who were arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Friday. (PTI)

According to the police, they received a tip-off about a racket taking bets on the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup and online games.

“We got a tip-off that one Piyush Chopra was involved in online betting on a large scale. We worked on the information for two days. Police teams conducted raids at two to three localities, including Mussaddipura and 19 Dream Colony, on Thursday evening,” the Ujjain range inspector general of police (IGP) Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters.

The teams recovered cash to the tune of 14.58 crore and currencies of seven countries, including pound and dollar, he said, adding that more than 40 mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets were also seized.

The police arrested nine persons, hailing from MP’s Neemuch and Ludhiana in Punjab, who were involved in the illegal activity, the official said.

According to the police, among the nine arrested accused, four accused each from Punjab and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and one from Rajasthan. They have been identified as Jaspreet Singh (30), Satpreet Singh (34), Gurpreet Singh (36) and Chetan Negi (37), residents of Punjab, Rohit Singh (26), Gaurav Jain (26), Akash Masihi (26) and Mayur Jain (30), residents of Madhya Pradesh while Harish Teli (36), a resident of Rajasthan.

A search was launched to apprehend the prime accused, Piyush Chopra, who has made several trips abroad, he said.

“We are going to issue a look-out circular (LOC) to ensure that he does not escape the country,” Singh said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 109, 120B, section 3/4 of Public Gambling Act and 66D of IT Act into the matter. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Considering the scale of the racket, the income tax department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies will also be informed, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 Ludhiana residents among 9 held for running betting racket
