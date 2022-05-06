4 years on, Punjab State Cancer Institute not yet operational
: The 150-bed Punjab State Cancer Institute in Amritsar is not yet operational even four-and-a-half years after work on the much-needed facility started, forcing the patients of the region to travel to distant places for advanced treatment.
The foundation stone of the ₹ 120 crore institute in the premises of Government Medical College was laid in November 2017 by the then Punjab minister of health and family welfare, research and medical education Brahm Mohindra.
It has missed several deadlines so far. August this year is the new deadline, Dr Rajiv Devgan, principal Government Medical College, said.
“Right now we are providing services of chemotherapy, oncology, high energy linear accelerator in the Government Medical College with over 100 patients daily getting treated almost free of cost under Mukh Mantri Punjab Cancer Rahat Kosh Scheme,” he said.
In a state like Punjab where cancer is digging its roots at an alarming rate, this cancer institute, boasting of latest techniques and qualified teams, provides a ray of hope for patients of Majha region and surrounding districts of Doaba. After, Malwa region, cases are also increasing in Majha. The presence of arsenic, uranium, and pesticides in water are considered as major causes of cancer.
Concerned over the delay in completion of the hospital, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Tuesday visited the institute building to review the progress. He demanded chief minister Bhagwant Maan to immediately appoint doctors for the institute.
He also demanded that the state government should vest the powers of this institute to the principal of Government Medical College or district administration so that prompt decisions should be made and appointments of pass out medical students should also be done without wasting valuable time of the students.
Former Punjab minister of research and medical education Om Prakash Soni had set June 2021 as the deadline for completion of the project. However, Dr. Raj Kumar Verka, former state minister of research and medical education) asked the authorities to complete the work by October 2021. The institute is still far from completion.
-
Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years
A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018. The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired.
-
SAD delegation meets governor, seeks CBI probe into Patiala clash
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Punjab government to annul the “unconstitutional” knowledge-sharing agreement with the Delhi government. The party also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Patiala clash, which it termed as a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
-
AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran
The husband of an incumbent sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party was arrested with 40gm heroin from a checkpost at Adda Chhichrewal, falling under the Chabhal police station of Tarn Taran on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.
-
Show-cause notices: Chandigarh AAP councillors term vote against party lines a result of confusion
The six Aam Aadmi Party councillors, who were served show-cause notices for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting on April 30, termed it a result of “confusion” and “miscommunication” in their response. Those put on notice were Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26).
-
Auction of panchayat land reserved for SCs cancelled in another Sangrur village
Sangrur: The auction of common panchayat land reserved for Dalits was cancelled at Balad Kalab village in Sangrur on Thursday. The Dalits demanded to take the land on lease for three years, but the administration said there is no such condition now. These include Badrukhan, Balwarh Kalan, Kular Khurad, Badal Kalan, Jhaloor, Kakrala, Surajpur, Fatehgarh Chhana, Herike and Kheri Chehal. There was no provision for an increase in the minimum auction price annually.
