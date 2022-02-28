Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 40 found Covid +ve in Chandigarh tricity in second-lowest tally this year
chandigarh news

40 found Covid +ve in Chandigarh tricity in second-lowest tally this year

Sunday’s cases included 20 from Chandigarh, 13 from Panchkula and seven from Mohali; at 34, the lowest count this year was seen on February 21
Now, 165 people are recovering in Chandigarh, 121 in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

In the second-lowest daily tally since the beginning of the year, 40 people were found positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday.

Also, no virus-related casualty was reported, after two deaths on Saturday.

Sunday’s cases included 20 from Chandigarh, 13 from Panchkula and seven from Mohali. At 34, the lowest count this year was seen on February 21.

Tricity’s active cases also dropped further to 324, lowest since December 30, 2021, when 258 people were still infected. Amid the peak of the third wave in January, the active cases had shot up to 21,142 on January 20.

Now, 165 people are recovering in Chandigarh, 121 in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was 2.1% in Panchkula, but only 0.4% in Mohali and 1.1% in Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP