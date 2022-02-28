40 found Covid +ve in Chandigarh tricity in second-lowest tally this year

In the second-lowest daily tally since the beginning of the year, 40 people were found positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday.

Also, no virus-related casualty was reported, after two deaths on Saturday.

Sunday’s cases included 20 from Chandigarh, 13 from Panchkula and seven from Mohali. At 34, the lowest count this year was seen on February 21.

Tricity’s active cases also dropped further to 324, lowest since December 30, 2021, when 258 people were still infected. Amid the peak of the third wave in January, the active cases had shot up to 21,142 on January 20.

Now, 165 people are recovering in Chandigarh, 121 in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was 2.1% in Panchkula, but only 0.4% in Mohali and 1.1% in Chandigarh.