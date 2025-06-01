Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
40 woman BSF constables complete training in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jun 01, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Inspector general Sindhu Kumar took the salute and administered oath of allegiance to the constitution and the country to the passouts.

Forty woman constables, who joined the Border Security Force (BSF) on compassionate grounds, passed out after completing 24 weeks of rigorous training at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Kharkan near Hoshiarpur on Saturday, said officials.

Ratnesh Kumar, Commandant (training) revealed that the recruits were imparted 24 weeks of rigorous training. (Representational image) (HT File)

Ratnesh Kumar, Commandant (training) revealed that the recruits were imparted 24 weeks of rigorous training.

Sunday, June 01, 2025
