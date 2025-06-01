40 woman BSF constables complete training in Hoshiarpur

Forty woman constables, who joined the Border Security Force (BSF) on compassionate grounds, passed out after completing 24 weeks of rigorous training at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) Kharkan near Hoshiarpur on Saturday, said officials. Ratnesh Kumar, Commandant (training) revealed that the recruits were imparted 24 weeks of rigorous training. (Representational image) (HT File)

Inspector general Sindhu Kumar took the salute and administered oath of allegiance to the constitution and the country to the passouts.

Ratnesh Kumar, Commandant (training) revealed that the recruits were imparted 24 weeks of rigorous training.