₹400 crore overhaul of Ludhiana’s ageing power network begins

The district’s power distribution network is undergoing a major overhaul under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), with ₹300–400 crore worth of works aimed at reducing outages and strengthening supply across Ludhiana. Upgrades across circles aim to cut outages, improve supply in district. (HT photo)

Officials said the central government sponsored scheme, rolled out towards the end of the 2025–26 financial year, aims to modernise infrastructure, boost capacity and reduce power losses. With Punjab’s total outlay pegged at around ₹3,300 crore, Ludhiana is among the priority districts due to its high industrial and domestic demand.

Work is currently in progress across multiple circles, including Khanna, Suburban and City West, with upgrades being carried out simultaneously in urban as well as peripheral areas. Officials said the widespread rollout marks one of the most extensive power infrastructure revamps in Ludhiana in recent years.

A key component of the project is the strengthening of high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) networks. Officials said 11 kV and 66 kV lines are being upgraded alongside LT lines that supply electricity directly to households and industries.

Several parts of Ludhiana have long faced ageing infrastructure and overloaded systems, resulting in frequent tripping, voltage fluctuations and unscheduled outages. Officials said the ongoing upgrades are aimed at addressing these issues through capacity augmentation and network strengthening.

As part of the upgrade, overloaded transformers are being replaced with higher-capacity units, while new ones are being installed in high-demand areas to better handle the load. Officials said this is expected to reduce faults and improve supply stability.

Strengthening of feeder lines and overall capacity enhancement are expected to ensure smoother power flow and reduce technical faults. Officials said industrial clusters and densely populated areas, which face higher load pressure, are being prioritised under the project. Central zone chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said the upgrades are expected to significantly improve supply reliability. “Once implemented, consumers will experience far fewer disruptions,” he said, adding that the improved network will benefit both industries and households.

The scheme also includes a reform component aimed at improving efficiency and monitoring, with prepaid smart meters to be installed in phases for consumers and government establishments.

System metering at feeder and distribution transformer levels is also planned to enhance accountability and reduce losses.

The works in Ludhiana are part of a wider statewide rollout with parallel execution underway in districts such as Bathinda, Faridkot, Amritsar, Barnala and Muktsar. Officials said the project is targeted for completion by 2028.