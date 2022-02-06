400 health projects coming up in J&K: Admn

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said over 400 health infrastructure projects and works at a cost of over ₹7,100 crore were being initiated in the union territory, including the World Bank financial assistance of ₹367 crore, to strengthen the healthcare institutions here.

Kashmir and Jammu will be having two medicities – one for each division – for specialised health services.

“In order to strengthen the medical infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, more than 400 health infrastructure projects worth ₹7,177 crores are being initiated here. Two new AIIMS at Jammu and Kashmir divisions, besides seven new government medical colleges are being established. Ten new nursing colleges being set up along with two state cancer institutes — one each at Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

Jammu and Kashmir has also received ₹881 crore for 140 health projects under PMDP out of which, 75 projects have been completed and 26 will soon be completed.

“Various initiatives like establishment of five new medical colleges in addition to two new more medical colleges at Udhampur and Handwara, 500 additional MBBS seats in GMC, out of which 85 are reserved for financially weaker sections, have been taken. The existing 300-bed hospitals will be upgraded to 500-bed hospitals,” the statement said.

“The medicities will include medical colleges and hospitals, super specialty centres of excellence, nursing, pharmaceuticals, hospital management, and dental colleges, ayurvedic colleges and hospitals and medical education hubs, AYUSH centres, research centres with residential areas, staff quarters, and guest houses,” it said.