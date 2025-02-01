40-year-old man found murdered with throat slit in Chandigarh’s Khuda Lahora

A 40-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit in Khuda Lahora on Friday morning. Police identified the deceased as Jiya-Ul-Haq. His body was found near the road leading from Khuda Lahora Bridge to Nada Bridge. (iStock)

Police identified the deceased as Jiya-Ul-Haq. His body was found near the road leading from Khuda Lahora Bridge to Nada Bridge.

Jiya-ul’s father, Mangru, identified the body. The victim’s right hand was resting on his chest, firmly gripping a sharp weapon. Police recovered a lighter near the body. As per police, Jiya-ul was unmarried and reportedly addicted to alcohol and tobacco.

He had worked as a mechanic at the Sector-38 Motor Market about four to five years ago, but had been unemployed in recent years. His body was found barefoot. The field where his body was found belongs to a local resident of Khuda Lahora. Police recorded statements from Dhannawati, a woman originally from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who has been living on the adjacent farmhouse for 14 years with her family. She informed the police that the farmhouse housed cattle, and her son, who delivers milk in Khuda Lahora, was about to leave when they heard dogs barking. Upon checking, they discovered the body in the field and informed the farmhouse owner. Her son Anil then called the police.

Dhannawati also claimed that the area was notorious for drug abuse, with people coming to inject drugs. Meanwhile, Jiya-ul’s brother-in-law, Gulfam, stated that the large knife found at the scene belonged to the deceased’s house and had recently gone missing. The family suspects foul play, as Jiya-ul usually left home on his bicycle, but both his bicycle and slippers were found at home this time.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the colony to track his movements and determine whether he was carrying a weapon when he left.

Investigators are currently questioning suspects, and a post-mortem examination on Saturday is expected to reveal the cause of death and the extent of injuries.