4.1 magnitude quake jolts Himachal’s Kinnaur

A moderate intensity earthquake jolted Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Sunday. The quake measuring 4.1 on Richter scale struck at 11.27am with its epicentre at a depth of 10 kilometers.

People rushed out of their houses and into the open spaces as tremors were felt for a few seconds. However, no loss of life or damaged to property has been reported yet.

Last Wednesday, two mild intensity earthquakes had struck Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts. In last over a month, the earth has shook nearly a dozen times in Himachal.

It is worth mentioning that most part of Himachal falls in seismically sensitive zone of active Himalayan belt.

Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Bilaspur fall in seismic zone five and Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan in zone four. Hundreds of minor earthquakes are felt in the state in a year.