42 of 612 drinking water samples in Ludhiana fail safety test: Health dept

The city is once again grappling with questions over the safety of its drinking water after fresh joint sampling by the health department and the municipal corporation (MC) revealed contamination in several neighbourhoods. The findings have reignited fears among residents, particularly in areas that have long complained of foul or unsafe water supply. In Mangli Nichi, three out of four failed samples were linked to private submersible pumps rather than the municipal supply. (HT Photo)

According to an official report assessed by Hindustan Times, the health department collected 612 samples across the city, of which 42 failed to meet prescribed drinking water standards. In comparison, the MC gathered 3,044 samples, of which 2,703 cleared the tests, while results for 326 are still awaited. Notably, the MC has claimed that none of its tested samples failed so far.

The health department’s failed samples were traced to several localities including Vijay Nagar, Gurnam Nagar, Guru Nanak Nagar, Dhandari Khurd, Mundian Kalan, Mangli Nichi, Nirankari Mohalla, Giaspura and Abdulapur Basti.

Following the findings, the MC initiated corrective steps.

A leakage point in Guru Nanak Nagar was plugged, while in Dhandari Khurd and Mundian Kalan, several unauthorised or defaulted connections were disconnected. Fresh samples were collected in each case and subsequent reports have confirmed water quality within permissible limits.

In Mangli Nichi, three out of four failed samples were linked to private submersible pumps rather than the municipal supply.

The lone municipal connection was rectified and water quality subsequently improved.

In Nirankari Mohalla and Giaspura, chlorination checks were intensified and repeat tests confirmed safe water levels. Similarly, in Abdulapur Basti, faulty lines were disconnected after five samples failed. Resampling is underway to reconfirm supply standards.

A senior MC official said, “Wherever samples failed, we ensured thorough checking of supply points, chlorination and disconnection of faulty lines. Most areas now show normal levels.”

The corporation has maintained that all its testing follows strict protocols and that public safety remains the top priority. “We are coordinating with the health department to ensure no contaminated water is supplied,” another civic body official said.

However, residents of Dhandari, Giaspura, Mundian and other localities remain skeptical. Many say contamination has become a recurring issue and preventive steps are needed rather than reactive fixes. “We want long-term solutions and not temporary patchwork,” said a Giaspura resident.