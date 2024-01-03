The newly formed special investigation team (SIT) probing a drug nexus from the Ferozepur Central Jail, which involves a controversy of 42,000 mobile phone calls being made from inside prisons by inmates lodged in drug cases, have arrested 11 people in connection with the case, including seven serving and retired jail officials, a senior Punjab Police official privy to the probe said on Tuesday. 42,000 phone calls from inside Punjab jails: 7 serving, retd jail officials among 11 arrested by SIT

The new investigation team led by AIG J. Elanchezhian, counter intelligence, Punjab, who is camping in Ferozepur for further investigation of the case, made the arrests in the past couple of days, the official said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Special DGP Internal Security, RN Dhoke, when contacted, said speedy probe is on in the case. “Nobody, whosoever, he or she may be, will be spared during the investigation,” he said.

According to information, the prison officials, arrested in the case, actively helped the accused inmates in using mobile phones inside the jail premises and did not taken action when mobile phones were recovered from the inmates and also aided supply and consumption of drugs, including heroin and opium, in the Ferozepur jail in lieu of bribe paid to them.

The active connivance of jail officials with inmates led to the drug racket in the jail for which jail officials used to take bribe from inmates and associates, the official said, adding the calls made out of jail are being examined and bank details in which the drug money was deposited are also being scrutinised by the investigation team.

The arrested jail officials have been identified as assistant superintendent at Faridkot jail Gurtej Singh, warder at Malerkotla jail Nachhatar Singh, and retired officials, including warder Naib Singh, assistant superintendent Nirpal Singh, assistant superintendent Kashmir Chand, head warder Surjeet Singh and head warder Balkar Singh.

The other accused arrested in the case are Gurwinder Singh alias Cylinder and Gourav alias Gora, who were earlier nominated in the case. Based on the duo’s disclosure statements, two others, identified as Inderjit alias Indri and Raj Kumar were also arrested.

Gourav, who runs a mobile shop on Delhi Gate, Jail Road in Ferozepur was held for allegedly receiving/dealing with drugs sale proceeds in his account.

Earlier, during the initial investigation of the case, four accused, namely Raj Kumar, Sonu alias Tiddi, Neeru Bala and Amrik Sigh, resident of Palla Mega in Ferozepur, were arrested by the new SIT formed recently to probe the case by replacing the previous SIT.

A case was filed at SSOC police station, Fazilka, against five persons, including Raj Kumar, Sonu, Neeru, Geetanjali, and Amrik for allegedly selling drugs inside the Ferozepur jail by procuring them from outside the jail and by connivance with jail officials.

The proceeds of drug sales worth ₹2 crore made from inside the jail were paid by UPI in accounts of accused Neeru and Geetanjali.

It was after Punjab and Haryana high court rapped the state police and prisons department in the case, special DGP, internal security, Punjab, on December 12, 2023, transferred the investigation of the case to the new SIT. A team of police officials from counter intelligence, Ferozepur unit, is also attached with the police officer for investigation purpose. Section 7 and 13A of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 52A of Prisons Act (Punjab Amendment) were added during the course of investigation.

The case was unearthed by special services operation cell (SSOC), Fazilka, led by AIG Lakhbir Singh, who was placed under suspension for delaying the probe. The first FIR in the case was lodged on March 28 against three ‘drug smugglers’- Raj Kumar (Raja), Sonu and Amrik.

The trio used mobile phones from the jail and a total of 43,432 phone calls were made from their phones. Out of these, 38,850 calls were made from Raj Kumar’s phone in a period of just one month (March, 2019), indicating that on an average, 1,295 calls were made daily with of 53 calls made per hour. The remaining 4,582 phone calls were made in almost 28 months between October 9, 2021, and February 14, 2023.

The affidavit about the number of calls was filed by ADGP, prisons in a case in which the Punjab and Haryana high court was hearing the bail application of one of the accused.