43 IAS, 38 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab Government on Wednesday transferred 43 IAS and 38 PCS officers, while giving additional charge to some senior officers.

Saravjit Singh, who was additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, has now been given the charge of soil and water conservation.

Vikas Pratap, principal secretary, planning, has been given the additional charge of animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, relieving Saravijt Singh, while Ravinder Kumar Kaushik has been posted as managing director, Sugarfed, in addition to being the Faridkot divisional commissioner.

Taxation commissioner KK Yadav will hold the additional charge of chief executive officer, Bureau of Investment Promotion, whereas Arshdeep Singh Thind is the new administrator of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority in addition to being the director, town and country planning. He replaces Vinay Bhublani, who will now be the special secretary, home affairs and justice, and secretary, Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

C Sibin, director, industries and commerce, has now been given the additional charge of director, information technology, and additional director, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration.

Bhupinder Singh is special secy, health

Kanwal Preet Brar is the special secretary, NRI affairs, in addition to being the managing director of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in place of Bhupinder Singh, who will now be the special secretary, health and family welfare.

Neelima has now been posted as managing director, Punjab Health System Corporation, in addition to CEO, State Health Agency, whereas Sanjay Popli will be the commissioner for persons with disabilities in addition to director, pensions.

Mohinder Singh will be managing director, Punsup, while Varinder Kumar Sharma has been posted as chief executive officer, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Sonali Giri is the new chief executive officer (CEO), Punjab Energy Development, whereas Isha has been posted as joint managing director-cum-CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company. Tej Partap Singh Phoolka has been posted as mission director, National Health Mission, whereas Karnesh Sharma will now be the director, tourism and cultural affairs.

Sandeep Hans is new DC of Hoshiarpur

Ghanshyam Thori, the Jalandhar deputy commissioner, has been given the additional charge of chief administrator, Jalandhar Development Authority, whereas Sandeep Hans will be the new deputy commissioner of Hoshiarpur in addition to being the commissioner of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation.

Kumar Saurabh Raj has been posted as special secretary, excise and taxation, in addition to special secretary, home affairs and justice, whereas Girish Dayalan will now be director, governance reforms and public grievances. Deepti Uppal is the new director general, employment generation and training in addition to the Punjab Skill Development Mission. Shena Aggarwal has been posted as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana, while Keshav Hingonia is special secretary, cooperation.

Rajesh Dhiman is new sports director

Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik has been given the additional charge of chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, while Pathankot DC Harbir Singh, will hold the additional charge of commissioner, Pathankot Municipal Corporation. Similarly, Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney has been given the additional charge of chief administrator, Patiala Development Authority, whereas Rajesh Dhiman will now be director, sports and youth affairs.

Abhijeet Kaplish has now been posted as additional secretary, local government, Aaditya Uppal as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Patiala, Paramvir Singh as ADC, rural development, Patiala, Deepshikha Sharma as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Jalandhar, Uma Shankar Gupta as additional CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, in addition to being the director, Information and Communication Technology Corporation Ltd, Sandeep Rishi as additional commissioner, excise, and Upkar Singh as ADC, general, Mansa.

Amandeep Bansal is GMADA chief administrator

Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu has been posted as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Moga, whereas Ajay Arora will be ADC, general, Kapurthala. Rajiv Kumar Gupta is secretary, Punjab State Board for Technical Education and Industrial Training and DPI (Colleges), while Amandeep Bansal is the new chief administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority.

Viraj Shyamkaran Tidke has been posted as the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Baba Bakala and T Benith as ADC, rural development, Mansa.