4,459 Ludhiana students appear for government scholarship exams

Out of a total 5,586 students eligible for the scholarship exams, a total of 4,459 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on Sunday.

The three-hour exam was conducted at 21 centres across the district between 10 am to 1 pm.

Officials said while 1,679 boys appeared for the exams, 2,780 girls took the scholarship exams. A total of 1,127 students were absent in the district.

Special flying squads were deputed for the transparent conduct of the examination. A member of a flying squad for the examination, principal Rajwinder Kaur claimed that exams were conducted peacefully.

“I was happily surprised to see the students taking their exams in complete silence. No student was found trying to cheat in the exam, which is a big achievement for the PSEB board,” Kaur said.

A total of 50,152 students were listed eligible to appear for NMMS and PSTSE in the state, which had 190 centres.

NMMS, which aims to improve drop-out rate from schools, is a centrally-sponsored scheme for meritorious and economically weaker students of government, government-aided and local body schools.

Those who pass Class 8 with at least 55% marks and are regular students in Class 9 are eligible to apply for NMMS. The annual family income of the candidate should not be more than ₹1.5 lakh. A scholarship of ₹12,000 per annum is awarded to selected students annualy.

NMMS is conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training.

Meanwhile, PSTSE is a talent search examination conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for students of Classes 8–10 of government schools.