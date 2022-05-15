4,459 Ludhiana students appear for government scholarship exams
Out of a total 5,586 students eligible for the scholarship exams, a total of 4,459 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on Sunday.
The three-hour exam was conducted at 21 centres across the district between 10 am to 1 pm.
Officials said while 1,679 boys appeared for the exams, 2,780 girls took the scholarship exams. A total of 1,127 students were absent in the district.
Special flying squads were deputed for the transparent conduct of the examination. A member of a flying squad for the examination, principal Rajwinder Kaur claimed that exams were conducted peacefully.
“I was happily surprised to see the students taking their exams in complete silence. No student was found trying to cheat in the exam, which is a big achievement for the PSEB board,” Kaur said.
A total of 50,152 students were listed eligible to appear for NMMS and PSTSE in the state, which had 190 centres.
NMMS, which aims to improve drop-out rate from schools, is a centrally-sponsored scheme for meritorious and economically weaker students of government, government-aided and local body schools.
Those who pass Class 8 with at least 55% marks and are regular students in Class 9 are eligible to apply for NMMS. The annual family income of the candidate should not be more than ₹1.5 lakh. A scholarship of ₹12,000 per annum is awarded to selected students annualy.
NMMS is conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training.
Meanwhile, PSTSE is a talent search examination conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for students of Classes 8–10 of government schools.
-
Poor village women in UP’s Meerut eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
-
Fadnavis kicks off BJP’s campaign for civic body polls
Mumbai Lashing out at former ally Shiv Sena for abandoning Hindutva for the sake of power, leader of the opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the civic polls and called on the people to vote out the Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Fadnavis was speaking at a convention of Hindi-speakers in Goregaon on Sunday.
-
Cash, valuables stolen from 7 flats in Patna
Cash and valuables worth lakhs were allegedly stolen from seven flats at Hope Shivalik apartment located in Patna's Anandpuri area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. According to police, the incident occurred between 1 am to 2am. As per locals, the theft came to light at around 5.30 am when a milk man came to the apartment.
-
4 more arrested in BPSC exam paper leak case, hunt on to nab key accused
The economic offence unit on Sunday arrested four more people, including an assistant posted at the agricultural department, in connection with Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak, an EOU official said, adding that bank accounts, electronic gadgets and ₹2.92 lakh in cash were also seized from their possession.
-
Despite rain, 3 Bihar districts record max temp above 45°C
Despite some parts of Bihar receiving light to moderate rain, extreme heat wave conditions prevailed in the state as the mercury soared above 45C in three districts, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. Other districts where temperature was above 40 degrees Celsius, included Nawada 43.1C, Jamui 42.8C, Buxar 42C and Banka 40.1C, while the maximum temperature in Patna stood at 38.6C.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics