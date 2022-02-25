45 people stranded in Himachal’s Chamba due to heavy snowfall, 15 rescued in Kaza

Around 45 people have been stranded at Jot in Chamba district after the weather took a sudden turn and it started snowing in the region in the afternoon.

Director of the State Disaster Management Authority Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said a private bus got stuck at 2,880-meter-high Jot Pass after the mountainous road was blocked for traffic due to snow.

He said the place is around 25 KM from district headquarters Chamba and the local administration has rushed emergency workers to the spot to rescue the stranded people.

Meanwhile, the emergency workers rescued 15 passengers stranded on the Atargu bridge on the Kaza-Samdo road on Wednesday night.

Lahul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said the Kaza police station received information from emergency helpline number 112 about some vehicles being stranded near the Atargu Bridge late on Wednesday.

A rescue team reached the spot within 45 minutes and located seven vehicles and 15 occupants stranded due to slippery road conditions.

“After hard toil of two-and-half-an-hour and temperatures as low as minus 15°C, the rescue workers evacuated the stranded people,” said Verma, adding that all the passengers were safely brought to Kaza.

Snowfall on second consecutive day

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience moderate to heavy spells of snow on the second consecutive day while rains lashed the middle hills and plains.

Gondla got 10cm of snowfall, Kothi 7cm, kalpa 4cm. Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti received 2cm of snowfall and Sangla 1cm. Manali received the highest 23mm of rainfall, Kothi and Saloni 17mm each, Chamba and Dalhousie 14mm each, Tinder 13mm, Bharmour and Palampur 12mm each, Dehra Gopipur 11mm, Banjar and Seobagh 10mm each, Chhatrari 7mm and Kheri, and Baijnath 5mm each.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures have dropped by a few notches in the state whereas the night temperatures were above normal.

Keylong was the coldest at minus 4°C, followed by minus 1.4°C in Kalpa. Hill stations Dalhousie, Kufri and Manali logged the minimum temperature of 2.3 °C, 2.9°C and 3°C, respectively.

State capital Shimla saw a low of 5.6°C, Palampur 8°C and Dharamshala 8.2°C.