4,615 Covid cases, 7 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir; highest active infections in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 4,615 infections of Covid-19 and seven related deaths on Sunday, an official health bulletin said.

As many as 6,557 patients recovered, taking the overall active cases to 40,270.

Covid cases had breached all records since the pandemic started with 6,570 infections on January 25 (Tuesday).

However, after that, the cases slowly declined with 5,606 infections on Wednesday, 4,959 infections on Thursday, 4,354 infections on Friday and 4,175 cases on Saturday.

The J&K administration on Sunday in a Covid review meeting decided to reduce the weekly restrictions by seven hours.

“There shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire union territory of J&K from every Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am,” said an order by the state executive committee (SEC) led by chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said.

Earlier, the restrictions would start from 2 pm on every Friday and will end by Monday morning.

The night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 6 am in the union territory.

The month of January so far has contributed 91,585 cases and 131 deaths.

The active cases in the union territory were at 40,270, decreasing from the highest such cases (47,969) on Wednesday (January 26). On December 31, the union territory had just 1,337 active cases.

Srinagar is the district with the highest number of Covid active cases at 12,701 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 5,672 and 5,378 active cases, respectively.

The officials said 77,108 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) to 5.98%.

The authorities have increased the testing rate this month as earlier they have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December.

Of the total infections on Thursday, Kashmir valley saw almost 69% of the infections with 3,214 cases and three deaths while 1,401 cases and four deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir valley, the surge was highest in Srinagar witnessing 889 cases followed by 663 in Budgam, 613 in Kupwara, 479 in Baramulla and 244 in Anantnag.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 826 cases followed by 151 in Udhampur, 133 in Doda and 59 in Kishtwar.

This month has witnessed a steep rise in cases with daily infections shooting up sharply from 169 on Jan 01 to 6,570 on Jan 25.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 10.79 percent or 544 are occupied in J&K.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 17,144 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to cross 2.042 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,87,946 while the recovery rate has reached 89.62%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 4,32,875 and the death toll has reached 4,659. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,199 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 897 deaths.