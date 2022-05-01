Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 47 child beggars, labourers rescued by police under Operation Muskaan in April
chandigarh news

47 child beggars, labourers rescued by police under Operation Muskaan in April

The police had formed 15 teams of 30 police personnel to rescue child beggars and child labourers from different states under Operation Muskaan
47 child beggars and labourers rescued by police under Operation Muskaan in April
Published on May 01, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: A total 29 child beggars and 18 child labourers have been rescued by the anti-human trafficking unit of Chandigarh police as part of a month-long campaign that culminated on Saturday.

The police had formed 15 teams of 30 police personnel which were sent to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh to trace the missing children.

Nine children were reunited with their families. Forty-eight awareness camps and 4 awareness campaigns were also launched by the police during the April 1-30 Operation Muskaan-VII.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Women and Child Support Unit, Sita Devi discussed the achievements of the campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP