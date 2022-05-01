47 child beggars, labourers rescued by police under Operation Muskaan in April

: A total 29 child beggars and 18 child labourers have been rescued by the anti-human trafficking unit of Chandigarh police as part of a month-long campaign that culminated on Saturday.

The police had formed 15 teams of 30 police personnel which were sent to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh to trace the missing children.

Nine children were reunited with their families. Forty-eight awareness camps and 4 awareness campaigns were also launched by the police during the April 1-30 Operation Muskaan-VII.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Women and Child Support Unit, Sita Devi discussed the achievements of the campaign.