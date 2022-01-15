48.69% crop area in Haryana registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’

As many as 6.45 lakh farmers in Haryana have registered their rabi crops on the state government’s ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, a step mandatory for procurement of crops.

According to the government portal, of the 89 lakh acre under cultivation of various crops during this rabi season, nearly 43.33 lakh acre have been registered on the portal, which is 48.69% of the target.

Moreover, total 4.83 lakh farmers have registered wheat crop on 30.05 lakh acre area while 3.18 lakh farmers have registered mustard crop on 12 lakh acre. Rest of the farmers have registered barley, gram and vegetables.

Registration of 184 villages in Haryana is zero so far. Farmers can get their crops registered by January 31 by visiting Atal Seva Kendras located in villages.

Mahendergarh tops the tally

Of 3.62 lakh acre under cultivation, 2.40 lakh acre under cultivation of various crops, which is 66.31% of the total cumulative area, was registered in Mahendergarh.

Followed this, Yamunanagar achieved 66.26% target by registering 2.09 lakh acre area of 3 lakh acre and Karnal bagged third spot by finishing 64.69% of its target.

Hisar remained poor in the tally by achieving just 35.69% of its target, followed by Rohtak with 36.88% of the total target of 3.33 lakh, and Sonepat covered 1.53 lakh acre of total 4.14 lakh acre and achieved 36.98% of its target.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal’s home district Bhiwani achieved 41% target by registering 2.94 lakh acre land of total 7.10 lakh acre.

Rohtak deputy director (agriculture) Wazir Singh, who also holds additional charge of Mahendergarh district which achieved the highest of its target in Haryana so far, said farmers of southern Haryana are getting habitual to registering their mustard and bajra crops since last two to three years.

“Farmers of Rohtak cultivate wheat crop and nearly 70,000 acre under it in district are facing waterlogging problems. The farmers have been showing less interest in registering their crop on the portal,” he said.

“Farmers of Mahendergarh are encouraged by the state government as it purchased their bajra and mustard crop at the minimum support price (MSP),” he added.

On being asked about steps being taken to improve registration in Rohtak, Singh said he has directed the staff to organise camps in villages and register farmers’ crops on the portal.

“We have been sending vans to villages to make farmers aware of the government’s decision to register crops on the portal so that farmers can sell their crop at MSP,” the Rohtak DDA added.