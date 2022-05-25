4-member panel to probe ‘wrong death declaration’ of newborn in Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal
Following widespread protests by the people of Ramban, the Directorate of Health Services on Tuesday constituted a four-member panel to probe a complaint against the Banihal Community Health Centre where a newborn was wrongly declared dead just after her birth.
The incident had sparked protests in the Banihal area of Ramban where the newborn was declared dead and was being taken for burial when the family found her alive in the ambulance.
“Assistant director (schemes) Sanjay Turkey has been asked to submit its report within two days,” said a health official. The incident sparked protests inside the CHC Banihal, also known as sub-district hospital Banihal, by the relatives of the girl against the medical staff, prompting the block medical officer to suspend two employees posted at the labour room, and order a probe.
Director health services, Jammu, Saleem-ur-Rehman said, “We have constituted a four-member committee and asked it to submit its report within two days.”
The other members of the committee include Jyoti Bahu, bio-medical waste management nodal officer, DHS, Jammu, Ramban District Hospital paediatrician Narinder, and Ramban District Hospital gynaecologist Shabir.
The baby was admitted to the government-run super-speciality GB Pant Children’s Hospital in Srinagar on Monday, after being referred from the Banihal hospital.
The newly born belonged to Basharat Ahmad Gujjar and Shameema Begum, who had a normal delivery on Monday morning at the CHC, Banihal.
They hail from Bankoot village, 3 km from Banihal town.
₹50-lakh extortion bid: Two bike-borne men open fire at trader’s shop in Yamunanagar
A day after a trader reported extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh to the police, two bike-borne men opened fire on The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula's shop on Sasoli Road in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. Three bullets were fired at the store Ganesh Traders, which dealing in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) fittings. The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula, was not at his shop at the time of the attack. The pillion rider fired the shots that struck the glass door.
Nursing lecturer struck off medical register in UK for harassing Sikh colleague
A qualified nurse and senior lecturer at a UK university has been struck off the country's medical register over misconduct, which involved the harassment of a Sikh colleague over his religious beliefs and mocking his turban as a “bandage” and “hat”. The Nursing and Midwifery Council held a virtual hearing of the case against Maurice Slaven last week, over allegations of racial harassment of a fellow Sikh lecturer identified only as Colleague 1.
BJP block president booked under SC Act in Ferozepur
A block president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kunwar Partap Singh, and his son besides eight unidentified persons have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides on the charges of snatching, house trespass, wrongfully restrain and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered, said police.
Six of family killed as speeding truck collides with pick-up van in Jind
Six members of a family were killed and seventeen others were injured after a speeding truck collided with the pick-up van they were travelling in on the Jind-Kaithal highway near Kandela village in Jind on Tuesday morning. A police spokesperson said, “The truck driver fled, leaving his truck on the spot. We are trying to gather information regarding the absconding driver and the owner of the truck.”
Himachal Police approach other states to nab paper leak kingpins
Under fire from different quarters for the high-intensity paper leak scam that rocked the politics in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the police have sought assistance from other states in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their respective states. Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu has sought assistance from Kundu who is supervising the probe being conducted by the SIT's counterparts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their states.
