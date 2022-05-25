4-member panel to probe ‘wrong death declaration’ of newborn in Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal

Following widespread protests by the people of Ramban, the Directorate of Health Services on Tuesday constituted a four-member panel to probe a complaint against the Banihal Community Health Centre where a newborn was wrongly declared dead just after her birth.

The incident had sparked protests in the Banihal area of Ramban where the newborn was declared dead and was being taken for burial when the family found her alive in the ambulance.

“Assistant director (schemes) Sanjay Turkey has been asked to submit its report within two days,” said a health official. The incident sparked protests inside the CHC Banihal, also known as sub-district hospital Banihal, by the relatives of the girl against the medical staff, prompting the block medical officer to suspend two employees posted at the labour room, and order a probe.

Director health services, Jammu, Saleem-ur-Rehman said, “We have constituted a four-member committee and asked it to submit its report within two days.”

The other members of the committee include Jyoti Bahu, bio-medical waste management nodal officer, DHS, Jammu, Ramban District Hospital paediatrician Narinder, and Ramban District Hospital gynaecologist Shabir.

The baby was admitted to the government-run super-speciality GB Pant Children’s Hospital in Srinagar on Monday, after being referred from the Banihal hospital.

The newly born belonged to Basharat Ahmad Gujjar and Shameema Begum, who had a normal delivery on Monday morning at the CHC, Banihal.

They hail from Bankoot village, 3 km from Banihal town.