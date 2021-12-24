4th day rail roko stir: 79 trains cancelled in Punjab’s Ferozepur division

BATHINDA: A total of 130 trains were affected in the Ferozepur railway division as the indefinite “rail roko” agitation by the Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee (KMSC) entered the fourth day on Thursday.

Official spokesperson of the division said 79 trains, including 46 express and mail and 33 passenger type services, were cancelled on Thursday. As the trains were unable to reach their designated stations, 51 trains were short terminated or originated.

Owing to the blockade, passengers from various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu are suffering as their connectivity has been snapped.

Railway officials said the services in the division were severely hit after the KMSC activists squatted on railway tracks at four places namely Manawala in Amritsar, Tanda in Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur from Monday. For the past two days, agitators have started gathering on railway tracks in Fazilka and Jalandhar Cantt.

Routes on seven sections of Jalandhar-Amritsar, Jalandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantt, Amritsar-Khemkaran, Ferozepur-Bathinda, Ferozepur-Ludhiana, Fazilka- Kotkapura and Jalandhar-Sanhewal are worst hit.

The KMSC is demanding a complete loan waiver and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centre’s farm laws. They are also demanding the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested against the laws.