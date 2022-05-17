5 of family returning from Haridwar killed in accident
Five members of a family, including two women, were killed and 12 others were injured when the multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway early on Tuesday, police said.
The family was returning to Samaud village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district in a Trax Cruiser after immersing the ashes of a relative in the Ganga in Haridwar when the accident occurred near Audhi village in Haryana’s Rewari district.
The deceased were identified as Malu Ram, Mahender Kumar, Sugna, Aashish and Bhori Devi, all belonging to Samaud village. The police said the injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Bawal town in Rewari district.
“The mishap took place when Malu Ram along with his family members and relatives was returning to Samaud in the Trax Cruiser after immersing the ashes of his father in the Ganga at Haridwar,” the Rewari police spokesman said.
Police personnel from Bawal supervised the rescue at the accident site.
-
Cyber fraudster dupes naval official
A fraudster duped a naval officer of ₹1.25 lakh by sending him an SMS saying that his account would soon be blocked as he had not updated his Know Your Customer details. To update the details, the officer clicked the link in January. Since the complainant was out working on a ship, he was unavailable to record his statement for five months. A First Information Report was later registered against the unidentified fraudster.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court stays Khemka’s arrest in Panchkula case
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka in a case registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Panchkula. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Sanjeev Verma, on April 26 at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.
-
Farmer leaders meet Punjab CM over new paddy sowing schedule
Members of 23 farmer unions of Punjab gathered at Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase-8 in Mohali on Tuesday morning to march towards Chandigarh as part of their protest against the paddy-sowing schedule announced by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Also read: Farmer unions in Punjab slam wheat export ban All Mohali-Chandigarh borders, including the Yadavindra Public School roundabout, have been sealed as a precautionary measure since Monday night.
-
Who is CH Pratap Reddy - Bengaluru's new police commissioner?
In a major shuffle, the Karnataka government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner, replacing Kamal Pant, according to an official order. The 1991-batch IPS officer, Reddy previously served as an additional director general of police of the law and order department of Karnataka. A native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy is a B. Tech graduate. Usually, Bengaluru's police commissioners are replaced every year.
-
On Neemuch violence, Digvijaya Singh's questions for district administration
As Madhya Pradesh witnessed another episode of communal violence, this time in Neemuch, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he questioned the district administration about the incident. Singh's third query was if it was a crime to install idol on a government land, without permission; yes, he said was the response. “We will act on the basis of CCTV footage,” he quoted the officials as saying.
