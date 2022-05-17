5 of family returning from Haridwar killed in accident

Five members of a family, including two women, were killed and 12 others were injured when the multi-utility vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway early on Tuesday, police said.

Also read: Amit Shah asks JKP to use names of Pak-based terror groups not Valley affiliates

The family was returning to Samaud village in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district in a Trax Cruiser after immersing the ashes of a relative in the Ganga in Haridwar when the accident occurred near Audhi village in Haryana’s Rewari district.

The deceased were identified as Malu Ram, Mahender Kumar, Sugna, Aashish and Bhori Devi, all belonging to Samaud village. The police said the injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Bawal town in Rewari district.

“The mishap took place when Malu Ram along with his family members and relatives was returning to Samaud in the Trax Cruiser after immersing the ashes of his father in the Ganga at Haridwar,” the Rewari police spokesman said.

Police personnel from Bawal supervised the rescue at the accident site.