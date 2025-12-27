Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
5 of snatchers’ gang held after shootout in Barnala

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 05:22 am IST

Station house officer of Tapa, Shareef Khan stated that both Jasveer Singh and Lakhwinder Singh have previous record of thefts and were out on bail. While others Sandeep Singh, Dinesh Bansal and Manpreet were accomplices in the thefts.

The Barnala police have arrested five members of a gang allegedly involved in multiple cases of looting and snatching, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam on Friday.

The arrests followed a tip-off and a brief exchange of fire with the suspects. The SSP said the police acted on intelligence regarding a group of armed individuals notorious for robberies in the city. A police official stated that the gang involving Manpreet Singh Mani, Jasveer Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh and Dinesh Bansal were planning a loot and snatching on Thursday, when the raid was conducted and they were arrested after exchange of fire between police and the accused. Mani suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Barnala while others were arrested.

A first information report was registered against all five under sections 109, 111, and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25, 54, and 59 of Arms Act. Two motorcycles, one mobile phone, a revolver and a pistol with live and empty cartridges were recovered from their possession.

AI Summary AI Summary

Barnala police arrested five gang members linked to multiple looting and snatching incidents following a tip-off and a brief shootout. The suspects, including Manpreet Singh Mani and Jasveer Singh, were planning a robbery when apprehended. Authorities recovered firearms and motorcycles. Previous records reveal some members were on bail for thefts, leading to charges under multiple sections of the law.