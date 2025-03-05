Menu Explore
5 or more pending challans? Now, no vehicle insurance & pollution certificates for you in Chandigarh

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The transport department has placed such drivers on the non-transaction list, meaning that they will be unable to carry out transactions such as ownership transfer, renewal of registration certificates (RC) or pollution certificates etc. It is mandatory to get renew pollution certificate every six months.

Cracking the whip against traffic violators who default on challan payments too, the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) has decided that drivers with five or more unpaid challans in Chandigarh will be barred from obtaining vehicle insurance and pollution certificates.

There are around 1.43 lakh drivers in the city who have been fined five or more times but are yet to pay the challans. RTI data reveals that over 7,600 commuters in Chandigarh have been fined 25 times or more in the past five years. (HT File)

Only road tax payments will be allowed.

These restrictions will only be lifted once the pending fines are paid.

This is in line with central government regulations, now implemented in the city.

There are around 1.43 lakh drivers in the city who have been fined five or more times but are yet to pay the challans. RTI data reveals that over 7,600 commuters in Chandigarh have been fined 25 times or more in the past five years.

In January this year, the RLA issued show-cause notices to these drivers, but many failed to respond within the stipulated time. The transport department is also considering suspension of licence and vehicle registration against the defaulters.

To check if you have any pending challans, you can visit the official website: https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan.

