Mohali: Five steal phones, 20,000 from shop posing as cops, arrested

The Phase-8 police on Friday arrested five men for allegedly posing as police officers and stealing three mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash from a mobile repair shop at Kumbra in Mohali district. The accused have been booked under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 305, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Phase-8 police station in Mohali. (HT File)

The police have identified the accused as Amandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gyan Chand and Charanjeet Singh.

According to the complaint filed by shop owner Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Phase-9, the accused entered his store around 8.30pm on February 4, claiming to be police officials. “They started abusing me, and when I confronted them, they threatened me with dire consequences and fled with three mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash,” Kuldeep said.

Following an investigation, the police arrested the five suspects. They have been booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 305 (theft), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.