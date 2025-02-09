Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Five steal phones, 20,000 from shop posing as cops, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 09, 2025 10:02 AM IST

According to the complainant, the accused entered his store claiming to be police officials and fled with three mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash

The Phase-8 police on Friday arrested five men for allegedly posing as police officers and stealing three mobile phones and 20,000 in cash from a mobile repair shop at Kumbra in Mohali district.

The accused have been booked under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 305, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Phase-8 police station in Mohali. (HT File)
The accused have been booked under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 305, 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS at the Phase-8 police station in Mohali. (HT File)

The police have identified the accused as Amandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gyan Chand and Charanjeet Singh.

According to the complaint filed by shop owner Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Phase-9, the accused entered his store around 8.30pm on February 4, claiming to be police officials. “They started abusing me, and when I confronted them, they threatened me with dire consequences and fled with three mobile phones and 20,000 in cash,” Kuldeep said.

Following an investigation, the police arrested the five suspects. They have been booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 305 (theft), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On