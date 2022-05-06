Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
50 days in office: Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts

Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity
Announcing a massive recruitment drive on the completion of 50 days of his government in office, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated its commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit.
Updated on May 06, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The chief minister said the entire recruitment process will be accomplished in transparent and fair manner. “Any sort of unfair practices in terms of recommendations or bribery will absolutely find no place in the ongoing massive recruitment drive,” he said in a video message on the day the government came out with advertisements on the recruitment for 26,454 vacancies in 25 different departments.

Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity. He also referred to several pro-people initiatives likely to be announced by his government in the annual general Budget 2022-23.

