50 days in office: Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies in govt depts
Chandigarh : Announcing a massive recruitment drive on the completion of 50 days of his government in office, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated its commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit.
The chief minister said the entire recruitment process will be accomplished in transparent and fair manner. “Any sort of unfair practices in terms of recommendations or bribery will absolutely find no place in the ongoing massive recruitment drive,” he said in a video message on the day the government came out with advertisements on the recruitment for 26,454 vacancies in 25 different departments.
Mann said the state government would soon come up with more jobs to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity. He also referred to several pro-people initiatives likely to be announced by his government in the annual general Budget 2022-23.
-
Navjot Sidhu alleges paddy seeds scam under AAP’s watch
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that a “seed scam” of PR-126 variety was taking place under watch of Aam Aadmi Party government in the state amid attempts to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR).
-
Middukhera murder case: Police remand of 4 accused extended till May 8
A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of four gangsters arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera till May 8. The 10-day police remand of the accused, Anil Kumar, alias Latth, Sajjan Singh, alias Bholu, Ajay Kumar, alias Sunny, and alias Bhupi Rana, Bhupinder Singh, got over on Thursday. They are accused of shooting the YAD leader dead in Sector 71 on August 7 last year.
-
300km chase by Punjab cops ends with terror suspects’ arrest in Karnal
Chandigarh/ Ferozepur/Ludhiana : Punjab Police chased the four terror suspects for over 300km before they were arrested with three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5kg each) and one pistol along with ammunition from Karnal in Haryana. The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh (28), Amandeep Singh (25) of Vinjoke village, Parminder Singh (24) of Makhu in Zira, Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh of Bhatian village in Ludhiana.
-
Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years
A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018. The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired.
-
SAD delegation meets governor, seeks CBI probe into Patiala clash
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Punjab government to annul the “unconstitutional” knowledge-sharing agreement with the Delhi government. The party also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Patiala clash, which it termed as a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
