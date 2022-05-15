50 villagers booked for attacking cops, power staffer

As many as 50 residents of Hisar’s Budhak village were booked for allegedly injuring two policemen and two power staffers on Friday evening when they had gone to pacify the villagers who were protesting against power cuts outside the power sub-station in their village.

The residents had occupied the sub-station on Thursday night and started an agitation. Due to this, power supply was affected in two more villages – Balsamand and Bandaheri.

Saurabh, in-charge Balsamand checkpost, said residents of Balsamand had stopped a bus going towards Budhak village in retaliation which led to tension between the villages.

“When police and power staffers reached the Budhak sub-station to resume operations, locals pelted stones at them. After the power officials gave assurance that the villagers won’t face power cuts, the latter agreed to let the operations restart,” he said.

“We have booked 50 residents of Budhak village under Sections 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge duty), etc of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Peace has been restored in the villages,” he added.

