50 villagers booked for attacking cops, power staffer
As many as 50 residents of Hisar’s Budhak village were booked for allegedly injuring two policemen and two power staffers on Friday evening when they had gone to pacify the villagers who were protesting against power cuts outside the power sub-station in their village.
The residents had occupied the sub-station on Thursday night and started an agitation. Due to this, power supply was affected in two more villages – Balsamand and Bandaheri.
Saurabh, in-charge Balsamand checkpost, said residents of Balsamand had stopped a bus going towards Budhak village in retaliation which led to tension between the villages.
“When police and power staffers reached the Budhak sub-station to resume operations, locals pelted stones at them. After the power officials gave assurance that the villagers won’t face power cuts, the latter agreed to let the operations restart,” he said.
“We have booked 50 residents of Budhak village under Sections 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge duty), etc of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Peace has been restored in the villages,” he added.
-
Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with a pre-natal sex determination racket busted by the police earlier this week with the arrest of two women. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Deepika, of Saharanpur, Sarwan Kumar, of Shamli, and Sumit Kumar, of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray: BJP is playing ‘ugly politics’
Mumbai: In his first public rally in Mumbai after becoming chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a withering attack on former political ally Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the saffron party was playing “ugly politics” and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.
-
Summer Carnival at Lucknow airport begins today
This summer, passengers are in for a delight at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. They can enjoy special discounts on shopping, food and beverages as the airport is kicking-off a 45-day Summer Carnival from Sunday. The airport has been at the forefront of providing exciting retail and F&B experience for passengers.
-
Yamunanagar: Four cops booked, suspended for graft, extortion
Four police personnel and a local were booked on Saturday on charges of bribery, extortion and wrongful confinement for allegedly threatening to implicate five men in a drug recovery case and extorting ₹8.35 lakh from them. According to the police, the suspended cops took ₹30,000 from one Raman, who runs an auto repair shop, in lieu of not implicating him in a drug case in April.
-
Khattar to inaugurate projects worth ₹45 cr in Yamunanagar today
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate seven development projects worth ₹45 crore at a Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri grain market in Yamunanagar on Sunday. “The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone of a project worth ₹288 crore,” Haryana education minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal said at a press conference on Saturday. Pal added that the construction of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College will also commence soon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics