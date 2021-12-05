50 years of 1971 war: Brig HS Lamba recalls the Dacca triumph

On December 16, 1971, while Bangladesh was celebrating the liberation in Dhaka, one of the fiercest battles of the Indo-Pak war was being fought in the Khulna sector.

Fifty years later, sitting in the lawn at his bungalow in Chandigarh, a retired Brigadier’s eyes well up as he talks about his fellow soldiers who died while liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. He talks about what went wrong and how lives were lost in large numbers during the Battle of Siramani.

In Khulna sector, Pakistan’s 9 Infantry Division was pitted against 9 Infantry Division of the Indian Army commanded by Maj Gen Dalbir Singh.

Brigadier Harbhajan Singh Lamba (retd), 84, was then a major commanding a company in the 13 Dogras, when the battalion was directed to capture Siramani.

Siramani was Pakistan’s main strength, as they had placed mines and used heavy artillery to delay Indian troops’ advancement.

“Three attempts by different battalions were made to capture Siramani but when they could not succeed, then 13 Dogras was ordered from the division to capture it,” recalls Brigadier Lamba, an Ati Vishisht Seva Medal recipient.

“I knew it was going to be a decisive battle, and we were going to suffer casualties. I remember saying to my jawans: ‘If you don’t perform today, you will perish,’ and reciting a Guru Gobind’s quote,” the officer repeats the lines with heavy voice.

It was a day light attack. “At 09:45 hours, we advanced in the enemy area in open to capture Siramani East. Now, despite being assured of support of the entire divisional artillery, not a single artillery shell landed on the objective,” he says.

The officer said that the enemy was picking commanders and he was the first one to be hit. “I shouted at a Captain from the artillery, asking for fire but he got a bust and dropped dead,” he recalls.

“The artillery got delayed by 30-35 minutes, which was a lot of time, especially when you are advancing towards the enemy in open. We suffered heavy casualties. Every step that we took forward, a man was either killed or wounded and dropped. That is how we advanced towards the enemy.”

There were times when they thought that the assault would have to be abandoned due to heavy casualties, but at last artillery came and the operation was a success.

It took about 1:45 hours to capture the Siramani East and by 3:30, they sent a success signal PHAKIAN (everything is fine).

The officer’s battalion captured four Pakistani officers besides about a score of troops and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition. It decimated a major portion of 15 frontier force rifles in a straight fight. The battalion was awarded Siramani as a battle honour.

That was the time when Major General Dalbir Singh came on a jeep and reminded him that he was shot and sent him to hospital in his jeep.

Brigadier’s wife, Dolly Lamba, recalls how she was handed over his clothes and ammunition boots soaked in blood.

The officer was awarded a Mention in Dispatches. When someone asks about awards, I answer: “The one I got, I don’t put it on.” For Dolly Lamba, the biggest reward is the fact that her husband is sitting next to her sipping evening tea in their lawn, even 50 years after the war.