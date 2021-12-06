50 years of 1971 war: Meet Col LJS Gill who para jumped into enemy area without training

The Indian Army is known for its valour and one such act was shown by Colonel LJS Gill who para jumped into the battlefield without any training. Fifty years on, he shares the story of his first landing in East Pakistan to take over Poongli bridge near Tangail town, paving way for uninterrupted movement of Indian troops till Dhaka.

Colonel (then Second Lieutenant) LJS Gill, merely 21 at the time, went on to became a part of the contingent that performed the guard of honour in Dhaka when Pakistan Army’s Lt Gen AAK Niazi signed the instrument of surrender of Pakistan forces with Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, commander of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command on December 16, 1971.

Because of the Indo-Pak War, Gill’s military training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was cut short by five weeks and he passed out on November 14. After a two-week break, he reported to his unit in Kolkata on November 29. He was commissioned into the 2 Para just before the war broke out.

“When you opt for the parachute regiment, you are to undergo a 28-day probation to be assessed for your suitability to serve in the air-borne forces. If you qualify, you are sent to Para Training School at Agra for a four-week basic course followed by five jumps, including a night jump,” he says.

“On December 3, 1971, the war broke out and two days later, my battalion got the orders for air-borne operations to capture Poongli Bridge. As I was not a qualified paratrooper then, I was told I could not be part of the airborne force for the operation. But I told my Commanding Officer (CO), Lt Col Kulwant Singh Pannu (later Major General), that I want to go to war,” reminisces the veteran.

‘Not qualified, but determined’

The CO agreed to take up the matter with the Brigade Commander. “The next day, CO introduced me to Brigadier (later Lt General) Mathew Thomas, 50 Para Brigade Commander.

When I told him I want to jump with the unit, Brig Thomas asked me what he would tell my father in case of a mishap. I answered: “I am not qualified, but determined. You tell my father the same thing, which you would to any other soldier’s family.” “He asked me to go,” recalls Gill.

But there were many challenges ahead. No sub unit was ready to accommodate an untrained soldier. At last, the probation officer Maj J S Mahalwar, Chalie Company Commander, agreed to take him. C Company was to jump from C 47 Dakota planes; technically complex to jump from. For an untrained trooper, this was considered risky. He was then accommodated in Pathfinder 2 as the additional jumper.

Pathfinders were jumping from C119 Packets, which were relatively easier to jump from.

“This shift not only separated me from my sub-unit, but grouped me for a more challenging task.”

Pathfinders are the first ones to be dropped for securing and marking the drop zone and receiving the main force.

Finally, the D-day came on December 11, 1971. The group jumping from C119 Packet reached Dum Dum Airbase at 3 am. At the crack of dawn, he was briefed by the Airforce staff about the parachutes, emergency procedures and made to practice landings from a stool. This was followed by exit procedure in the plane.

Taking off at 2.30 pm from Dum Dum, the Path Finders were dropped at the drop zone, 3 km east of the target- Poongli Bridge. “There was zero emotion, but a sense of mental commitment that I have to do it. After boarding the plane, I asked the dispatchers to not assist me in any way as I wanted to exit on my own. It was a smooth exit. I landed in a pond and managed to reach the drop zone.”

“With the mainstream following in 30 minutes, the attack was carried out at 8 pm as planned and the bridge was captured. We paved the way for the 95 Infantry Brigade and 167 Infantry Brigade to move forward towards Dhaka,” he said.

Gill says with pride, “It was my unit that was the first one to enter Dakha. In the picture, which you see of the historic surrender ceremony, I, along with my troops, was 10 metres in front of the table where the surrender ceremony was happening.”

In February 1972, Gill was sent to PTS Agra to complete Para Basic Course as airforce did not approve the operational jump a qualification to earn his para wings.

Gill took a premature retirement in 1995 and persued a corporate career retiring as managing director of a multinational company in Germany.

About the veteran:

Colonel Lalinderjit Singh Gill

Served in the 2 Para unit

Was part of the unit that first reached the drop zone to receive the main force

Also part of the contingent that performed the guard of honour when the instrument of surrender of Pakistan forces was being signed

Retired in 1995