50,000 people to attend PM Modi’s Shimla rally on May 31

At least 50,000 people, including BJP workers and beneficiaries of various Centre-sponsored schemes, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Shimla rally on May 31.

The event is being held to mark the completion of Modi government’s eight years.

“We have set a target of 50,000 attendees for the rally likely to be held on The Ridge,” said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap while addressing a virtual meeting of the party office-bearers.

He said LED screens will be installed at important places like Mall Road, Ladies Park and The Ridge for live telecast of PM’s speech.

Addressing the meeting, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal is headed for general assembly elections later this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state thrice, starting from Shimla, within a short span.

The PM is likely to visit Chamba and Dharamshala in June, he added.

He said the Shimla rally will be a historic one and he will focus on 11 major schemes of the Centre, including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, one nation one ration card, Ayushman Bharat, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

