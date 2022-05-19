50,000 people to attend PM Modi’s Shimla rally on May 31
At least 50,000 people, including BJP workers and beneficiaries of various Centre-sponsored schemes, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Shimla rally on May 31.
The event is being held to mark the completion of Modi government’s eight years.
“We have set a target of 50,000 attendees for the rally likely to be held on The Ridge,” said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap while addressing a virtual meeting of the party office-bearers.
He said LED screens will be installed at important places like Mall Road, Ladies Park and The Ridge for live telecast of PM’s speech.
Addressing the meeting, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal is headed for general assembly elections later this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state thrice, starting from Shimla, within a short span.
The PM is likely to visit Chamba and Dharamshala in June, he added.
He said the Shimla rally will be a historic one and he will focus on 11 major schemes of the Centre, including PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, one nation one ration card, Ayushman Bharat, and Swachh Bharat Mission.
Congress leaders divided on CBI probe into HP paper leak case
The Congress seems to be divided on the CBI probe into the police constable recruitment paper leak case. Senior party leader and Naina Devi MLA Thakur Ram Lal said the Congress was against the CBI probe as it was an attempt by the state government to mess up the case. It is worth mentioning that when the paper leak case came to the fore, several Congress leaders had sought a CBI probe into it.
Kangra farmer scripts success story in apple cultivation
Two years ago when Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown crippled the economy in the country, Kangra's Puran Chand, like many others, was staring at a bleak future as his transportation business was shut. Today, with his sheer hard work, Chand has carved a niche for himself in apple farming, particularly the low-chill varieties, and reaping a rich harvest. The sample crop in 2019 was good but transport was still his primary occupation.
US special envoy on Tibetan issues arrives in Dharamshala
US special coordinator for Tibetan affairs Uzra Zeya arrived in Dharamshala on Wednesday on a high-level visitation that signifies Washington's significant support for the Tibetan issue. Zeya received a warm welcome from Tibetans, for a first such visit of a higher official from the Biden administration. Zeya will be here for two days and meet activists and leaders of the exile community here. She will also meet the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning.
Himachal: Villagers in Spiti oppose survey for gypsum mining
Villagers of Gue, a small hamlet situated close to the China border in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti, are opposing the survey being conducted by the Geological Survey of India to assess the quality of gypsum – a mineral used in manufacturing fertilisers and cement, besides cosmetic products. Stocks of gypsum accumulations have been assessed at four million tonnes in the area.
Delhiwale: Doorway to the unknown
The gateway is bathed in the evening light with a beauty so tender you fear it might vaporise with the next heatwave. The elderly man who had been sitting under the gateway for many decades is no more. “He died before the coronavirus,” says Pinky. “Budhram was my father-in-law's brother,” A friendly middle-aged woman, Pinky informs. Budhram was as much of an icon in the area as this gateway. His establishment stood right under the monument.
