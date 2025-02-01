50-crore embezzlement case: Accused purchased lands, plots with embezzled funds, says ACB

The Faridabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four persons in connection with ₹50-crore embezzlement case involving the block development and panchayat office (BDPO), Hasanpur, in Palwal district. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Faridabad, conducted a raid at the residence of retired section officer Shamsher Singh in Sector 26, Panchkula, as part of its investigation into a ₹ 50-crore embezzlement case linked to the Haryana development and panchayat department. (HT Photo)

A spokesman of the ACB said that during remand, Rakesh Kumar, a clerk in the BDPO Hasanpur office confessed to buying 19 acres of land worth ₹21.73 crore from embezzlement of funds in the name of his parents and sister-in-law at Hasanpur village in Palwal and paid ₹12 crore in cash to the land owner.

The spokesman further said that the other accused Shamsher Singh, who retired as a section officer from the development and panchayat department in November last year, confessed to buying three acres of land in the name of his wife at worth ₹1.15 crore in Kaithal’s Kalayat, besides buying two plots in Panchkula at ₹6.68 crore.

“The third accused Satpal, a treasurer in Palwal, had procured a plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura by paying ₹70 lakh from embezzled funds,” the spokesman added. However, the ACB has not revealed how much of the fund was misused by the fourth accused Vijender Kumar.

Two days ago, ACB recovered ₹3.65 crore in cash and approximately ₹6.5 lakh worth of gold jewellery from Shamsher Singh’s house in Panchkula. Singh was arrested from his residence on Monday.

The case involves Rakesh, a clerk at the BDPO office, Hassanpur, Faridabad, and the disputed firm M/s Deepak Manpower Services, along with unidentified officials, employees, and private individuals.

According to the complaint, as per an audit report by the principal accountant general, Haryana, unauthorised and unapproved financial allocations were made through the login ID of the chief accounts officer, directorate of development and panchayat department, Haryana, for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25. These funds, allocated to the DDPO Office, Palwal, were misappropriated by the BDPO Office, Hassanpur, using fake bills to repeatedly pay the private firm M/s Deepak Manpower Services, resulting in an embezzlement of approximately ₹50 crore.

Acting on a complaint received on January 24 from the directorate of development and panchayat department, Haryana and Chandigarh, the ACB Faridabad registered a case under Sections 43 and 66 C of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, and 61 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023, and Sections 7, 13(2), and 13(1)(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.