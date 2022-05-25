50-lakh extortion bid: Two bike-borne men open fire at trader’s shop in Yamunanagar

A day after a trader reported extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh to the police, two bike-borne men opened fire on his shop on Sasoli Road in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.

Three bullets were fired at the store Ganesh Traders, which dealing in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) fittings. The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula, was not at his shop at the time of the attack.

CCTV footage shows two bike-borne men with their faces covered passing by the shop. The pillion rider fired the shots that struck the glass door.

Several police teams, comprising superintendent of police Mohit Handa and deputy superintendent of police Subhash Chand, investigated the crime scene.

What had happened?

On May 23, the complainant, Narula, told the police that he had been receiving extortion calls from one Narender Rana. The accused had threatened to kill his family members unless he paid him ₹50 lakh.

An FIR was registered under Sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Rana.

DSP Subhash said one of the numbers was traced to a tyre repair mechanic, who worked at a fuel station in the Kalanaur region near the UP border.

“The mechanic said some unidentified persons had borrowed his phone to make a phone call. We are trying to trace the shooters through CCTV footage,” the said.

This is the fourth shooting incident this month. After the government received widespread flak from the opposition and residents for failing to curtail the rising crime, incumbent superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal was replaced by Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa on Saturday.

4th shooting incident this month

May 6: A suspect had shot a sub-inspector, who was pursuing him.

May 17: Two robbers shot a trader’s driver dead outside a bank, and stole ₹50 lakh from him.

May 19: Shots were fired at four persons, including an SHO and a cop, during a scuffle.