₹50-lakh extortion bid: Two bike-borne men open fire at trader’s shop in Yamunanagar
A day after a trader reported extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh to the police, two bike-borne men opened fire on his shop on Sasoli Road in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.
Three bullets were fired at the store Ganesh Traders, which dealing in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) fittings. The proprietor of the store, Sumit Narula, was not at his shop at the time of the attack.
CCTV footage shows two bike-borne men with their faces covered passing by the shop. The pillion rider fired the shots that struck the glass door.
Several police teams, comprising superintendent of police Mohit Handa and deputy superintendent of police Subhash Chand, investigated the crime scene.
What had happened?
On May 23, the complainant, Narula, told the police that he had been receiving extortion calls from one Narender Rana. The accused had threatened to kill his family members unless he paid him ₹50 lakh.
An FIR was registered under Sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Rana.
DSP Subhash said one of the numbers was traced to a tyre repair mechanic, who worked at a fuel station in the Kalanaur region near the UP border.
“The mechanic said some unidentified persons had borrowed his phone to make a phone call. We are trying to trace the shooters through CCTV footage,” the said.
This is the fourth shooting incident this month. After the government received widespread flak from the opposition and residents for failing to curtail the rising crime, incumbent superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal was replaced by Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa on Saturday.
May 6: A suspect had shot a sub-inspector, who was pursuing him.
May 17: Two robbers shot a trader’s driver dead outside a bank, and stole ₹50 lakh from him.
May 19: Shots were fired at four persons, including an SHO and a cop, during a scuffle.
Nursing lecturer struck off medical register in UK for harassing Sikh colleague
A qualified nurse and senior lecturer at a UK university has been struck off the country's medical register over misconduct, which involved the harassment of a Sikh colleague over his religious beliefs and mocking his turban as a “bandage” and “hat”. The Nursing and Midwifery Council held a virtual hearing of the case against Maurice Slaven last week, over allegations of racial harassment of a fellow Sikh lecturer identified only as Colleague 1.
4-member panel to probe ‘wrong death declaration’ of newborn in Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal
Following widespread protests by the people of Ramban, the Directorate of Health Services on Tuesday constituted a four-member panel to probe a complaint against the Banihal Community Health Centre where a newborn was wrongly declared dead just after her birth. “Assistant director (schemes) Sanjay Turkey has been asked to submit its report within two days,” said a health official.
BJP block president booked under SC Act in Ferozepur
A block president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kunwar Partap Singh, and his son besides eight unidentified persons have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides on the charges of snatching, house trespass, wrongfully restrain and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a 32-year-old woman in Ferozepur on Tuesday. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered, said police.
Six of family killed as speeding truck collides with pick-up van in Jind
Six members of a family were killed and seventeen others were injured after a speeding truck collided with the pick-up van they were travelling in on the Jind-Kaithal highway near Kandela village in Jind on Tuesday morning. A police spokesperson said, “The truck driver fled, leaving his truck on the spot. We are trying to gather information regarding the absconding driver and the owner of the truck.”
Himachal Police approach other states to nab paper leak kingpins
Under fire from different quarters for the high-intensity paper leak scam that rocked the politics in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the police have sought assistance from other states in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their respective states. Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu has sought assistance from Kundu who is supervising the probe being conducted by the SIT's counterparts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana in arresting the kingpins involved in paper leaks in their states.
