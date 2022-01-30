Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50-year-old woman found murdered in Faridkot
50-year-old woman found murdered in Faridkot

Faridkot city police have booked an unidentified person after a 50-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house at Baba Farid Nagar in Faridkot on Saturday.
The police said the husband of the deceased is also missing since the crime, so they are suspecting his involvement.
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

The Faridkot city police have booked an unidentified person after a 50-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house at Baba Farid Nagar in Faridkot on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Latika Arora.

Station house officer Harjinder Singh said that a relative of the deceased informed the police that she is not answering and her house is also locked. “When the police checked inside the house, the woman was found dead lying in a pool of blood. She had sustained an injury on her head and the crime seems to be around four days old. We have sent the body for a post-mortem,” he said.

The daughter and son-in-law of the deceased are abroad and the police are in touch with them. “The husband of the deceased is also missing since the crime, so we are suspecting his involvement,” the police said.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Faridkot city police station.

