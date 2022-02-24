513 Covid positive expectant mothers delivered healthy babies at PGIMS, Rohtak

Around 513 coronavirus positive women delivered healthy babies at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS, Rohtak) during the three waves of the pandemic, an official said.

In the first wave, 119 Covid-infected women gave birth, of which 66 were caesarean cases. Similarly, 243 (130 caesarean), and 151 (56 caesarean) infected women delivered children during the second and third waves, respectively. PGIMS gynaecology and obstetrics department head Dr Savita Singhal said around 49% of the infected women had caesarian deliveries.

“Delivering children of Covid-positive mothers was tough during the first wave because of the PPE kits, but later we got used to it. The maximum number of coronavirus cases came to us during the second wave, during which around 70 to 82 of our staff members were infected. Our doctors, nurses, resident doctors and other staffers did their best to ensure the safety of both the mothers and the newborns,” Dr Savita said, adding that PGIMS was the only designated unit for Covid-infected expectant mothers and those needing a Caesarean section.

“The expectant mothers who tested positive were taken to the Covid care centre in the trauma ward for delivery. The newborn babies were separated from their mothers post delivery to prevent infection. Infants were taken to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and the mothers were looked after at the Covid care centre,” she added.

