51-lakh relief for kin of Ambala bizman killed in mishap

Nearly three years after a 40-year-old businessman was killed in an accident, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Panchkula, has awarded compensation of ₹51.11 lakh to his family.

The victim, Manoj Kakkar, who ran a business of wholesale pharmaceuticals in Ambala City, was killed after a bus had rammed into his car on July 24, 2019.

Kakkar, along with his worker, Pankaj was travelling from Raipur Rani to Barwala after supplying medicines to retailers when the accident took place.

His wife, Disha Kakkar, their two minor sons and the victim’s elderly parents had filed a petition against the bus driver, Narinder Kumar; bus owner Vishal Co-operative Transport Society Ltd and insurer The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

The petition stated that a speeding bus, bearing a Haryana registration number, had hit Kakkar’s car near Tangri river. Kakkar had sustained multiple grievous injuries and was declared brought dead at private hospital, while Pankaj sustained minor injuries.

The family said Kakkar was the only son of his parents, was earning ₹60,000 per month and the entire family was dependent upon him.

The bus driver and owner prayed for dismissal of the petition, stating that no accident, as alleged, took place. The insurer also stated that no accident occurred with the bus. Also, it was not registered with the competent authority, violating the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

Considering all contentions, the tribunal awarded a compensation of ₹51.11 lakh to the family. Of this, ₹28 lakh will go to the victim’s two children, ₹15 lakh to his wife and ₹9.11 lakh to his parents.